Call it parental power, Alex Bregman's impressive stats are all thanks to his baby boy

The third baseman and his wife welcomed their baby boy, Knox, in August 2022

Since the birth of his son Knox, Bregman has hit 43% of home runs in the regular season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The performance of star third baseman Alex Bregman is a crucial factor in why the Astros are just three wins away from a World Series title. He's recorded a hit in eight of the team's nine playoff games this season. But for Bregman, it could be a tiny human that is making the difference.

With 15 career playoff home runs, Bregman's postseason body of work is impressive.

"That guy lives in the postseason," Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, noted. He's been to the American League Championship Series in his six full MLB seasons."

But Bregman's other body of work is impressive, too. His Dad body of work.

"I've had a super fun time the last few months," Bregman said during an interview with ABC13.

Late in the regular season, the Astros' third baseman became a first-time father as he and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their son on Aug. 1

"It's allowed me to be able to realize what's important in life and compartmentalize a lot better," Bregman explained. "Maybe if you go 0-for-4 in a game, you don't think about it as much because you get to go home to your son and wife. Family is everything."

But Bregman hasn't experienced many 0-for-4 games lately.

Since his son Knox was born, Alex has been delivering knocks in the batter's box. Call it: parental power at the plate. While only 36% of Bregman's regular season games were played after his son was born, he hit 43% of his home runs once he assumed the title of "Dad".

"I think it definitely is motivating for him," Reagan said. "And it's also exciting because he's going to get to show his son one day. And the month Knox was born, he had the best month ever, so it's going to be cool for him to share that with his son."

As usual, Mom is right. Bregman was voted American League Player of the Month in August - Knox's birth month. And Bregman's new Dad life is being documented in both the scorebook and the scrapbook.

"His mom has a million photos of him on the field and at the stadium," Bregman said of Reagan's efforts to document their child's first postseason run.

"He's living a pretty cool first three months of life so far," Reagan said.

And life is better for Knox's Dad, on and off the field.

