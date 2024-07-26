Flash flooding stalls Dickinson drivers and leaves neighbors stranded

Neighbors said Dickinson Bayou spilled its banks, with over 6 inches of rain reported.

Flash flooding in the Dickinson area on Friday left drivers and neighbors stranded, with the bayou spilling its banks following heavy rain.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Widespread heavy rain on Friday caused some streets in Dickinson to be completely flooded, catching many drivers off guard.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer was in the area and saw some vehicles being pushed to higher ground.

Abel Garcia was in need of a tow after he flooded out trying to go down Highway 3 in Dickinson before dawn. He was one of several drivers who got stuck when the hard rain came down.

"When I was coming, I couldn't tell how high it was because it's kind of dark," Garcia said. "I thought it was gonna make it."

Off Dickinson Avenue, neighborhood after neighborhood, no one could get in.

Homes were islanded off, like Nehemiah Solis'. His driveway and car flooded out.

Solis said firefighters arrived to cut the power because their electric boxes were underwater.

"It came out about to right here, and it's at the bottom of our RV. It's pretty high," Solis said, adding that he wasn't expecting any of it. "We woke up around 5 in the morning. We go outside and see the whole place flooded."

Meanwhile, Dickinson Bayou spilled its banks.

"The ground is so wet, and so the water has nowhere to go," Solis said. "The bayou over there is actually just overflowing, and that's where all this water is coming from."

ABC13's storm tracker, Jaime Garcia, captured video of the bayou over the banks early Friday morning.

Over 6 inches of rain were reported, and multiple flood warnings were issued.

Texas City Emergency Management urged drivers within the area to stay off the roads until the water recedes.

