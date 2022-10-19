Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston restaurant uses New York logo on urinal cake covers

Taste of Texas, which is located on I-10 near the West Beltway, touts the Astros' World Series win as part of its 40-year history.

The Astros have eliminated the Yankees from the postseason in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Will 2022 be the fourth?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think a heated rivalry like the one that the Astros and Yankees have can stay classy, you can flush that assumption down the toilet.

Taste of Texas, which is a steakhouse that, according to its website, believes "the dinner table is the heart and soul of Texas," showed off its "decorations" of sorts for the forthcoming American League Championship Series.

The video above is from an earlier report on the Astros-Yankees rivalry.

"Welcome to Houston, Yankee fans," the restaurant captioned with photos of a urinal cake cover outfitted with a New York Yankees logo.

Shots indeed fired.

Taste of Texas restaurant near I-10 and the West Beltway is firmly in the Astros' corner. The business posted photos of its urinal cake covers outfitted with Yankees logos. Facebook/Taste of Texas

Houston vs. New York has become a recently-born baseball rivalry that is one-sided in favor of the 'Stros. H-Town's ball club has won all three postseason matchups so far in the grudge, dating as early as the 2015 AL Wild Card game.

SEE ALSO: Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?

The rivalry was turned up to 11 after the MLB found that the Astros were caught using electronics to steal the opposing team's signs during their 2017 World Series run, which included defeating the Yankees in the ALCS.

In any case, Taste of Texas is firmly in the Astros' corner. The restaurant even mentions the team's championship win on its about me page.

"We survived oil booms, oil busts, moved to a new location, and have seen our Houston Astros win the World Series!" Taste's website reads.

Spot any pro-Astros or anti-Yankees décor out in the Bayou City? Take a picture of it and send it our way.

2022 AL Championship Series: Astros have homefield advantage

Game 1 : at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23rd, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24th, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.