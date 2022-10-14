Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time

It was a special night for Alvarez in Game 1 vs the Mariners. His family got to see him make history as the first MLB player to hit a walk-off home with his team trailing by multiple runs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros designated hitter and leftfielder Yordan Alvarez is on a hot streak, and his family got to see him do it all in the postseason for the first time.

Alvarez's mother, Marilyn Cardogan Reyes, his father, Auguistin Eduardo Alvarez Salaza from Cuba, and his wife and daughter were in attendance at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

It was a big game for Alvarez, as he hit a three-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning that catapulted the Astros to an 8-7 victory after trailing against the Mariners, making the series 1-0. But the magic didn't stop there.

Alvarez made history by being the first player in MLB postseason history to hit a walk-off home run with his team trailing by multiple runs.

And he did it again in Game 2 after the Astros were down 2-1.

In a sweet moment after the game, Alvarez was on the field embracing his daughter and his wife Monica after Game 1, seemingly a big congratulations for those historic home runs.

If you recall, Alvarez's family saw him play professionally for the first time ever in August 2022. He was traded to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1 2016 and made his MLB debut in June 2019, capturing Rookie of the Year during that season.

Since then, the left-handed hitter has garnered his first All-Star selection and once led the AL in home runs, runs batted in, and slugging.

The 2-0 Astros will travel to Seattle for Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday starting at 3:07 p.m.