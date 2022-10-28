Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife says they don't pay mind to haters anymore

ABC13 caught up with Kara McCullers ahead of the World Series kickoff. She shared with us everything from wanting to stay in the H to how she dealt with the haters in New York.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- He's the Houston Astros pitcher famous for saying, "Bury me in the H." His wife tells ABC13 he hopes to help contribute to a World Series win for a city that's shown him so much love.

Lance McCullers Jr. is coming back from a recent injury, and his wife, Kara, told us he's ready to take Houston all the way.

"We love Houston. We bought our first home within the first year or two of him playing here. We know that the city and all the people have been so amazing to us. We've been committed to the city as much as we can be over these last seven or eight seasons," Kara said.

SEE RELATED STORY: This is why Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. was pulled from ALDS Game 4

Kara said him not being able to participate in last year's World Series motivated him to come back stronger.

"I think that was a big blow for him. He was so disappointed, and I think he used that as all his motivation to come back and be 100% for this postseason run," she said.

The two have been together since they were in high school. A 16-year-old Lance and a 17-year-old Kara met through mutual friends on campus and have been together ever since, she said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Meet Lance McCullers' adorable dogs

Kara and Lance have been through school, the minor leagues, and even haters.

She explained how being on the road in New York was a bit nerve wrecking.

"When we go on the road, like when we went to New York especially, we were very nervous," she said. "A lot of the family was like, 'Do we even wear Astros stuff? What do we do?' You just kind of learn to tune it out because, to be honest, when we went to New York, they were pretty quiet because I think that they realized we had the upper hand in the series."

She's right. They knew Houston was coming in hot.

"I feel like everyone is finally starting to really respect and realize what these guys have been able to earn and do themselves. There's not much they can say about it anymore," Kara said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement