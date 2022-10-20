Astros fan claims to have quit job to attend ALCS Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If the Astros can't win the American League Championship Series for a whole city, they should at the very least win it for a 'Stros fan named Ashton Miller.
Why that guy?
Let us explain. Eyewitness Sports and Associated Press crews at Minute Maid Park before Astros-Yankees Game 2 couldn't ignore Miller's sign with a "big, if true" claim.
"I quit my job to be here," the sign read, with a crudely created Astros logo on a poster board.
What was also hard to ignore was that some of the letters in the sign seem uniformly stenciled while three of them were markered in.
(We wonder if he still had his job, he would have been able to buy the remaining letters, but we digress.)
Minute Maid Park and the Astros are no strangers to hosting offbeat fans of all walks of life.
ABC13 has talked to, among others, voodoo-cursing fan, custom car-wrapping fan, a multi-generational family of fans who doesn't miss Opening Day, and 'Nervously Excited' Astros fan.
Do you happen to know young Mr. Miller? Better yet, did you employ him? Or have you come across any rabid 'Stros fans with a great story? Drop us a line here.
