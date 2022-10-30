Astros, Phillies work with sleep specialist for better routine leading up to World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From dark rooms to specialists, players in the World Series look for an advantage with their sleep schedule.

ASTROS UTILIZE SLEEP ROOM INSIDE MINUTE MAID PARK TO HELP PLAYERS DEAL WITH TRAVEL AND LATE NIGHTS

World Series games come with media attention and bright lights, and it also comes with late nights.

"You may get to sleep late, but you get to sleep in a little bit and relax if your kids allow it," Ryne Stanek, Astros pitcher, said.

Some would say that athletes finding time for sleep are as key as working on their swing.

"You've got to get on a good routine on the plane," Seth Martinez, another Astros pitcher, explained. "You've got to figure out your comfortable positions to help yourself fall asleep. For me, it's kind of tough."

To help players, the Astros have a dark room inside the clubhouse.

"I think there are a few beds in there," Martinez said. "People go in there to mediate, maybe, or just get rest to take a quick nap before the game."

"I went once and slept there," Christian Vasquez, catcher for the Astros, recalled. "It was awesome. Boston has one, but this one is better."

SLEEP IS SO CRUCIAL TO SOME MLB CLUBS, THEY WORK WITH SLEEP SPECIALISTS

Some clubs go even further. Dr. Chris Winter, host of the sleep unplugged podcast, is a specialist who works with MLB teams. "Of the five that I work with, four made the playoffs, which is really exciting," Winter said.

One of those teams is the Astros's current opponet on the diamond, the Philadelphia Phillies. "It's fun for me to peak behind the curtains," Winter said.

Winter said he helps teams create travel strategies. He also works with players who might have a hard time sleeping. "It's something I tell players all the time, 'the most important thing in the world outside of sex and bacon is sleep," Winter said.

Winter noted the sleeping training starts in spring training. It takes time, so by the World Series, players have a routine.

One area he stresses is how to leave the game behind at the stadium. "We're trying to figure out a way to get you from 60 to zero quickly," Winter explained.

Phillies players who have worked with sleep experts say they've noticed a difference.

"I wasn't getting the best sleep," Phillies' pitcher Andrew Belatti recalled. "The way you can control your body when you're going to sleep. You can control your body. It can allow you to get into REM sleep faster."

WORLD SERIES GAMES HAVE YOU EXHAUSTED? HERE'S SOME ADVICE ON HOW TO JUGGLE LATE GAMES

The late World Series don't only impact players but fans watching the games too. Winter said there are steps you can take to avoid being exhausted.

"For the fans who are engaged in these late nights and extra-inning games, I always tell people you could sleep in," Winter explained. "You could take a nap the day of the game. There are lots of ways you can make up for the sleep debt that you accrued."

Games three, four, and five take place on school nights. Winter said it might actually be better for your younger fan to watch the games.

"You might find that if you make a comfortable spot for your kid to watch the game on the couch, they fall asleep, but if they're in their bedroom feeling anxious about missing out and wondering what's going on," Winter said.

So you may not have a set sleep routine this week, but Winter said that's ok.

It's more about building a routine that can help after the World Series ends and a champion is crowned.

"Advice I always hear that I always disagree with is getting in bed, and if you don't fall asleep in 15 minutes, get out and do something else," Winter explained.

"Well, sure, if you want to, or you could just stay in bed and relive that dramatic home run over and over until sleep visits you."

