High water on East Loop NB near I-10 East exit

If you are driving on the East Loop northbound near Market Street, heading into the exit for I-10 East and West, you'll need some patience this afternoon.High water is accumulating on the right lane as you make your way onto the exit, right before the split.We caught video of drivers, including an 18-wheeler, splashing through the water in the right lane.If you must travel through this area, make sure to take your time and slow down. Delays are expected as cars slow down to get around the giant puddles out there.