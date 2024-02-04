Massive crowds block feeder road on US-59 at Kirby Drive for Salvadoran general election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive crowd has gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on US-59 at Kirby Drive on Sunday to participate in the Salvadoran general election, causing a stir and confusion in the area.

According to ABC13 sources, the event has drawn significant voter turnout, with attendees forming lines that wrap around the block, reportedly blocking traffic lanes on the feeder road.

Houston police said they received a call at about 10:17 a.m. regarding a perceived protest at Crowne Plaza 59, but it turned out to be the Salvadoran general election.

Details remain unclear regarding the initial protest report, but the main issue appears to be the disruption to the normal flow of traffic.

The election is expected to run until 5 p.m.