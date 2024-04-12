All lanes reopened after 18-wheeler crash cleared along I-10 westbound at Fry Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler crash along the Katy Freeway caused major delays for drivers Friday morning.

The heavy truck wreck and hazmat spill were reported on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Fry Road at about 8:18 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. As of Friday afternoon, the crash has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where hazmat crews were seen working to clear the crash. A second vehicle could be seen wedged up underneath the 18-wheeler.

It's unclear how the incident unfolded or if there were any injuries.

