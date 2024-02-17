Gridlock Alert: Road closures could slow down your plans this weekend

Drivers can expect closures due to construction on parts of US-59, I-45, and the Sam Houston Tollway, causing delays for President's Day weekend.

Drivers can expect closures due to construction on parts of US-59, I-45, and the Sam Houston Tollway, causing delays for President's Day weekend.

Drivers can expect closures due to construction on parts of US-59, I-45, and the Sam Houston Tollway, causing delays for President's Day weekend.

Drivers can expect closures due to construction on parts of US-59, I-45, and the Sam Houston Tollway, causing delays for President's Day weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gridlock Alerts could slow down your weekend plans.

Two outbound lanes going north on the Eastex Freeway will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Commuters can expect to see the closures begin at the north Sam Houston Tollway to Rankin.

Drivers can take Old Humble Road as an alternate route.

On the north Sam Houston Tollway, crews will be closing the east and westbound ramps to I-45 from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Greens Road can be taken as an alternate route.

A significant lane closure on the Eastex Freeway will continue until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Three outside lanes from Hopper to Tidwell going southbound will be closed, affecting most of the main lanes.

In Galveston County, Delaney Road is closed on I-45 in both directions and won't reopen until late 2024.

The closure comes as crews reconstruct the interchange, but northbound of FM-1764 to Delaney Road will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.