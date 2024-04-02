Conroe City Council approves another year of METRO commuter bus service to downtown Houston

CONROE, Texas -- During its March 28 meeting, Conroe City Council approved a one-year interlocal agreement with the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, which means a commuter bus service from Conroe to various stops in downtown Houston will continue.

What's happening?

Conroe commuters trying to get to downtown Houston can continue riding METRO buses following City Council's approval. According to the March 27 agenda packet, the commuter bus service:

Operates two early morning runs and two late afternoon runs Monday through Friday

Includes stops in downtown Houston, Midtown, and the Texas Medical Center

A one-way fare costs $8, with one-way fares costing $4 for seniors, persons with disabilities, or students. Trips are free for people over the age of 70 and veterans, according to the agenda packet.

How we got here

The commuter bus service began in 2019 after the city-in partnership with METRO and the Houston-Galveston Area Council-received Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant funding, according to the agenda packet.

In 2023, the CMAQ funding expired, and the city resolved to support the service through its general fund, according to a presentation from Assistant Director of Transportation Shawn Davis at the March 27 workshop meeting.

Quote of note

"It's been a very big asset for our folks that are going to downtown Houston," Director of Community Development Nancy Mikeska said during the March 27 workshop meeting.

The takeaway

During the March 28 regular meeting, Mikeska said that at this time, there are no plans to terminate the service after the one-year contract is up and that city staff will work to try and bring the cost of the service down.

"We're going to work diligently to bring y'all back an option that will work for everybody," Mikeska said.

