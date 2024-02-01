18-wheeler loses container, forcing major closure on Katy Freeway inbound at Taylor Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler lost the load it was carrying early Thursday morning after hitting the bridge on the Katy Freeway inbound at Taylor Street.

SkyEye was the first at the scene.

The incident happened at about 6:20 a.m. SkyEye video shows the large container sitting in the middle lane, causing major backups all the way to the 610 West Loop. Additionally, Houston police patrol vehicles are blocking the three right lanes.

Drivers are urged to take the Washington Avenue exit as an alternate route.

Drivers behind these 18-wheelers have a planned out route, where they're supposed to be checking the height of the bridges to make sure the big rig fits when carrying large loads. Many times permits to carry such containers are needed.

