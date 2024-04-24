13 Alert Traffic: North Loop westbound at Ella reopens after overturned box truck catches fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound lanes of the 610 North Loop at Ella are reopened after an overturned box truck caught fire during the Wednesday morning commute in northwest Houston.

SkyEye was above the scene at about 10:20 a.m. when firefighters were still working to make sure the fire was completely out.

Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said the SkyEye crew first saw thick black smoke from where they were on the northside at FM 1960, and that's what led them to the crash.

Video shows the truck burned and on its side with the words "Quality Texas Meat" printed on it.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene, but it's unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

SkyEye also saw other vehicles hooked up to tow trucks, but it's also unclear if they were connected to this incident and, if so, how.

