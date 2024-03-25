Ramp at I-69, Loop 610 interchange to shut down for 3 months during reconstruction project

Houston traffic just got worse after the ramp at I-69 and Loop 610 interchange closed for three months for a reconstruction project.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Drivers in southwest Houston should prepare for delays as the Texas Department of Transportation plans to close a major ramp at the Loop 610 and I-69 interchange.

What's happening

The closure part of ongoing work to reconstruct connector ramps at Loop 610 and I-69 will affect the Loop 610 northbound connector to I-69 northbound. The ramp will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on March 22 and will remain closed for roughly three months, TxDOT officials said in a March 20 news release.

The details

During the closure, construction crews will demolish a portion of the existing connector ramp and reconstruct a new section of a wider ramp in its place.

Other closures taking place at the interchange this weekend include:

All northbound main lanes of Loop 610 at I-69 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 25

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Westpark Drive at Loop 610 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 25

The big picture

The $259 million ramp reconstruction project has often warranted lane and highway closures during weekends since work began in 2017.

At various times during construction, crews have implemented more long-term ramp closures, the most recent of which caused the southbound I-69 connector to southbound Loop 610 to be shut down in 2022 before reopening last October.

One more thing

TxDOT officials are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes during the closure, and police will be on-site directing traffic.

The overall project, once expected to be completed around mid-2024, is now on track to be completed in late 2024. More information can be found on the project website.

