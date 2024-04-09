Crews clear heavy truck fire wreckage on northbound East Loop at the Port of Houston

A heavy truck fire on the northbound East Loop at the Port of Houston has blocked multiple lanes on Tuesday afternoon, Houston TranStar reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews spent only minutes to put out a heavy truck fire on the northbound East I-610 Loop on Tuesday afternoon, but the incident hindered the commute for hours, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Houston TranStar first verified the vehicle fire at 1:47 p.m., affecting the two center, right lanes, and right shoulder.

A traffic camera on the fire showed intense flames from the cab and heavy smoke shooting over the Houston Ship Channel area.

The fire's cause and injuries are not immediately known.

TxDOT's Houston District reported that it could have taken multiple hours to clear with evening commute impacts, but Houston TranStar showed the incident cleared at 5:14 p.m.