Houston Public Works removing barriers on Houston Avenue reportedly to improve traffic safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some drivers who take Houston Avenue for their morning commute may have noticed the commute is slightly longer, possibly due to some construction delays.

City officials placed concrete medians and curbs along Washington Avenue and Lubbock Street along the bridge in December, but they are no longer there.

The improvements were cited to help with pedestrian safety.

According to Houston Public Works, the medians reduce lane capacity and restrict from turning.

A statement from Houston Public Works stated that removal of the barriers would begin in early February and that the conditions would be back to normal operations.

According to the agency, restoration would also include the placement of new asphalt.

City Council member Mario Castillo, whose district includes the stretch of the road, says the improvements should be modified if they are not working,"Don't waste taxpayer money."

