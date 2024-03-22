Check here for alternate routes as 610 N. Loop and W. Loop closures expected over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got another Gridlock Alert for drivers around the Houston area this weekend. Here's what you need to know:

Starting with the 610 West Loop, The northbound lanes at US-59 will be shut down at 9 p.m. on Friday. This closure is in preparation for a three-month closure on the ramp.

A detour will take drivers to the US-59 southbound lanes. As an alternative, you can take Chimney Rock.

There will be another closure on the North Loop. Westbound lanes will be closed from Hardy Toll Road to Airline Drive starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

To avoid this closure, drivers can take Crosstimbers.

The north and southbound lanes at the Ship Channel Toll Bridge on the East Sam Houston Tollway will also be closed. Drivers can take Federal Road to get around this area.

As usual, all the roadway closures are expected to re-open before your early Monday morning commute.

