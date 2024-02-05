Fiery 18-weeler crash blocks northbound lanes of Grand Pkwy in west Harris County

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect traffic delays in west Harris County as crews work to clear a major crash involving an 18-wheeler that was engulfed in flames.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 400 block of SH-99 W. Grand Parkway South. All northbound lanes were closed.

Traffic is being diverted off SH-99 at Kingsland Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

SkyEye video from above the scene shows a charred 18-wheeler on the roadway.

In a post on social media shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Gonzalez said the cleanup was expected to take around four hours.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map