GRIDLOCK ALERT: 3 road closures expected this weekend, but should reopen come Monday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is still plenty of time to enjoy the Houston Rodeo, but a few Gridlock Alerts might make you head to the fairgrounds a little early this weekend.

Starting with the I-610 North Loop heading westbound near the Hardy Toll Road and the North Freeway is expected to shut down at 9 p.m. beginning Friday. This closure also includes the westbound connector ramp.

Drivers can take Crosstimbers as an alternate route to get around it.

Also, the 610 West Loop southbound at the Southwest Freeway will close starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. To avoid this, you can take Chimney Rock.

Lastly, the East Sam Houston Tollway will close in both directions at the Ship Channel Bridge starting at 10 p.m. on Friday. Those looking to get around this closure can take Federal Road.

All closures are expected to reopen before your Monday morning commute.

