4 lanes blocked on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest Drive after 11-car pileup, vehicle fire, officials say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a significant backup on the Katy Freeway after a multi-car pileup that may have stemmed from an accident just before noon on Friday.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

At least four eastbound lanes are closed near Wilcrest Drive as officials divert traffic and clear the area.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at least 11 cars were involved, and at least one car had caught fire.

Houston TranStar cameras showed traffic at a standstill as drivers attempted to get around the wreckage.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries or deaths.