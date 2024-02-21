Section of Houston Avenue deals with construction impacted by water main break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stretch of Houston Avenue near downtown at the center of a controversial improvement project is seeing even more problems. From heavy traffic and construction, now to a water main leak.

The stretch of Houston Avenue between Lubbock and Washington received what was supposed to be an upgrade in recent months, with the addition of medians. It was supposed to make the area safer for travel, but complaints rolled in about drivers' confusion and congestion. So, the City of Houston decided to tear it out.

This weekend, the area experienced a water main leak. The City of Houston Public Works said it cannot confirm the work happening at that location caused the leak, but did say it's fixed. In a statement from the public works office, the city said the leak was reported late Sunday night.

"No nearby homes or businesses reported a drop in water pressure during the repairs. Repairs started yesterday (2/19) and were completed overnight. The community is encouraged to call 311 to report water leaks and call again if the leak worsens," the statement read.

The city's goal at the moment is to return Houston Avenue to the way it was before the medians were added. That project should still take a few more weeks, and there will also be an evaluation to see what can be done about the original traffic safety issues.

