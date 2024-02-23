Gridlock Alert: Plan ahead with these traffic closures across Houston this weekend

Houston traffic closures this weekend include the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Fwy. interchange and roads impacted by the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has a gridlock alert that could impact your weekend plans, and whether you're headed to the Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade or anywhere across the city, we've got you covered.

Drivers should expect major traffic delays on the busy I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange.

All southbound lanes of the West Loop will be closed at I-69 all weekend, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Around the same time on Friday, the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway will close. They'll reopen Saturday at 5 a.m.

Crews will also block off all northbound lanes of I-69 and METRO's HOV beginning Saturday at 5 a.m. and reopen them for Monday's rush hour.

Your best way to avoid all of this is to use I-10. TxDOT says the entire project is expected to be complete by late this year.

The project aims to relieve traffic congestion and make the interchange safer.

Those headed to the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday should expect streets in the area to be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker Streets, travels from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street before turning on Lamar Street and ends at Lamar and Bagby.

Streets will open after the events finish in the afternoon, around 2 p.m.

