Gridlock Alert: Prepare for traffic this weekend with widespread closures on Houston-area freeways

The east side of the Houston area will see the majority of the slowdowns, with part of East Sam Houston Tollway expected to remain closed this weekend and through the summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should prepare for widespread lane closures across the Houston area this weekend.

Check this list for major closures and don't forget to check your route before you head out this weekend:

East Sam Houston Tollway (Beltway-8)

Southbound at the Ship Channel Toll Bridge

Two lanes closed

10 p.m., Friday, April 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, April 21

The right lane will remain closed until early September. Plan for additional slowdowns on the southbound side of the bridge through the summer.

I-10 East

Westbound Spur 330/Decker to Monmouth in Baytown

Two inside lanes

9 p.m., Friday, April 19 to 5 a.m., Monday, April 22.

Drivers will have an open travel lane but expect delays.

I-610 North Loop

Westbound from Hardy Toll Rd/Spur 548 to Airline

All mainlanes

9 p.m., Friday, April 19 to 5 a.m., Sunday, April 21

Use the North Loop connector to I-45 North and U-turn at Crosstimbers to access I-610.

METRORail Purple Line

Closed Saturday and Sunday for rail improvements

Palm Center to Eado/Stadium station

Free shuttles are available but allow extra time for travel.

