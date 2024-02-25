Weekend construction on I-610, I-69 interchange wraps earlier, all lanes now open, TxDOT says

Houston traffic closures this weekend include the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Fwy. interchange and roads impacted by the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Houston traffic closures this weekend include the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Fwy. interchange and roads impacted by the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Houston traffic closures this weekend include the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Fwy. interchange and roads impacted by the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Houston traffic closures this weekend include the I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Fwy. interchange and roads impacted by the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got some good news! According to the Texas Department of Transportation, roadwork on the I-610 West Loop an I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project was completed early over the weekend.

The video above is from the previous Gridlock Alert regarding the interchange project.

TxDOT announced the completion on Sunday after drivers were expected to see major traffic delays on the busy I-610 West Loop and I-69 interchange.

All southbound lanes of the West Loop were supposed to be closed at I-69 all weekend, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Around the same time on Friday, the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway were also closed, but it reopened on Saturday at 5 a.m.

TxDOT says the entire project is expected to be complete by late this year.

The project aims to relieve traffic congestion and make the interchange safer.

RELATED: West Loop and Southwest Freeway construction to be completed by summer 2024, TxDOT says

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map