TxDOT walks back Wednesday evening US 90A closure

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday evening commuters may breathe a sigh of relief if U.S. 90 Alternate is your route home.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the roadway, closed and reopened earlier in the day due to bridge repairs, will not shut down at 6 p.m.

According to TxDOT, closure information it sent to media organizations, including ABC13, about U.S. 90A from Hiram Clarke to Chimney Rock/Fort Bend Tollway was incorrect.

TxDOT said no closure will take place in the evening.

The highway was closed in both directions, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas Department of Transportation scheduled a reopening at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but it didn't actually happen until about 9:30 a.m.

The closure set off a traffic nightmare for commuters heading into Houston.

