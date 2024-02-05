Westbound I-10 Katy Freeway shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after deadly motorcycle crash

The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway has shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway has shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway has shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway has shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after a deadly motorcycle crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway has shut down at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Houston police said they were called at 1 p.m. on Monday about a crash on the interstate. At the scene, officers reported finding the motorcycle driver pinned under a red Dodge Durango.

Authorities said the car driver has been transported to the hospital.

Traffic cameras show several blocked lanes are causing delays and forcing drivers to use the HOV and three left lanes.

The incident occurred at a major interchange that caused a backup from Beltway 8 to Spring Valley with multilane delays.

Houston police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Those looking for alternative routes should consider taking the Southwest Freeway, the outbound Westpark Tollway, or Westview Drive.