Jose Altuve smashed a three-run home run to lift the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5.

Astros face Rangers in Game 6 of ALCS, one win away from third straight trip to World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the World Series with a win.

The video above is from a previous report.

Houston has gone 39-42 in home games and 90-72 overall. The Astros have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .437.

Texas has a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 50-24 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

We know there's been a long-standing rivalry between the Astros and Rangers, but that tension intensified during Game 5 on Friday.

Despite the drama, Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning Friday night to give the Astros a 5-4 win in a wild Game 5, which included a benches-clearing scuffle in the eighth inning.

It began after Bryan Abreu hit Texas slugger Adolis García on the left arm with a 98.9 mph fastball. García, who punctuated a go-ahead homer in the sixth with an empathic bat spike and a slow trot, immediately turned around and got in the face of catcher Martín Maldonado, causing players from both teams to spill onto the field.

García, Abreu and Baker were all ejected. Both managers were asked if they thought emotions from that altercation would spill over into Game 6.

Baker seemed to go back-and-forth on the issue.

"Yeah, probably," he said.

When pressed as to how he thought it would carry over, Baker continued.

"Man, I don't know," he said. "I don't have no crystal ball. You don't script that. It just happens."

Bochy said: "I don't see really any of this happening again, to be honest."

The Astros did not do well when they last played at home, losing the first two games of the ALCS against the Rangers, but they've snatched the last three games on the road.

Houston manager Dusty Baker has long grown tired of questions about why his team is better on the road. As the most important home game of the year for the Astros approached, Baker was again forced to address it and asked whether he planned to address his team about it.

"What can I say? If I had the magic words, I would have said them like two months ago," Baker explained Saturday. "We've just got to get it done. There are no words that can describe what we have to do. Simply action."

One fan believes they can keep up this momentum and head to the World Series for the third year in a row.

"Astros win tonight," Cody Finn, an Astros fan, said. "(I'm confident) because we went over there and swept them in three. That devastating defeat - the Rangers are going to be flat. We've dominated them pretty much this year. And I expect them to hit us probably early. They may hit a player early to get fired up, but we'll win the game."

Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are ahead 12-6 in the season series.

RELATED: ALCS Game 5: Jose Altuve blasts go-ahead, 3-run HR in 9th inning to rally Houston

Street Fest starts at 4 p.m., but make sure you have a game ticket because you'll need one to get in.

If you haven't gotten yours yet, there are a few left starting at $153.

Pitching probables

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

Top performers

Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, and 97 RBI for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 107 RBI for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Astros: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Injuries

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-day IL (shoulder)

2023 ALCS schedule and results: Astros lead 3-2

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, celebrates after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim kneels behind home plate on Oct. 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Game 1 : Rangers 2, Astros 0

: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2 : Rangers 5, Astros 4

: Rangers 5, Astros 4 Game 3 : Astros 8, Rangers 4

: Astros 8, Rangers 4 Game 4 : Astros 10, Rangers 3

: Astros 10, Rangers 3 Game 5 : Astros 5, Rangers 4

: Astros 5, Rangers 4 Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m. Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

All times are Central Time.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Pitch for only 1 team in Texas created Lone Star series 60 years ago

How does an open or closed roof at Minute Maid Park impact the game?

Killen's BBQ places ALCS bet with Arlington barbecue restaurant

Is Alvin native Nolan Ryan more of an Astro or a Ranger?

Creed members don Rangers gear at Game 3 amid ground-swell for band's hit

Why Baker's son, not Astros manager, sought after by former president

Is the Lone Star State's better MLB ballpark in Houston or Arlington?

Why Astros, closer Pressly feel comfortable in ALCS despite 0-2 hole

Meet the Houston-area native pitching for Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 2

ALCS Lone Star showdown has Texas house divided

Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy: ALCS managers face off with chance to add another title on the line

MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud