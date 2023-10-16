Houston-area native Nathan Eovaldi pitching for Rangers in ALCS Game 2 against the 'Stros

Houston-area native Nathan Eovaldi will be pitching for the Texas Rangers in the ALCS Game 2 against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, Monday's game against the 'Stros is sort of a homecoming.

Eovaldi will take the mound in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old righty graduated from Alvin High School back in 2008. He was born and raised there and was a star pitcher for the Alvin Yellowjackets,

Eovaldi committed to Texas A &M University on a baseball scholarship before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He has also pitched for the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

This is Eovaldi's first season with the Rangers, and he was picked as an All-Star in the regular season.

