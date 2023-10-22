Astros reliever Phil Maton proud to see youngest brother's journey with Rangers' minor league team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major reason the Astros are on the brink of another trip to the World Series is the same reason the 'Stros won last year's title: the bullpen.

In the first five games of the American League Championship Series against the Rangers, 'Stros relief pitchers have surrendered only three earned runs.

Relief pitcher Phil Maton, who missed all of last postseason with a broken hand, has allowed just one hit and no runs in 4.1 innings so far in the playoffs. You may recall, when the Astros faced the Phillies in last year's World Series - it was a Maton matchup, even though Phil was unable to pitch.

Nick Maton, one of Phil's younger brothers, played for Philadelphia last season. He's now with the Detroit Tigers.

In fact, this 2023 American League Championship Series is yet another Maton matchup.

Phil's youngest brother, Jacob, just completed his first season as a minor leaguer for the Rangers.

"It's just really cool stuff - small world," Maton told ABC13 about facing another one of his brother's teams in the postseason.

"It's funny that we're going against opposing organizations again. It's not something you'd expect. But it's really cool. I'm really happy he's in their organization. From what I can tell, they do an outstanding job with their player development, so happy he's with them. But still looking forward to us being able to take care of business on our end," Maton said.

When asked if the ALCS is less strenuous than the 2022 World Series for his family because Jacob is not yet with the Rangers' Major League club, Phil said it was.

"A little bit easier, yes. Not as many ties yet to the big league side. Hopefully, moving forward, it's something he can get to further down the road," Maton said.

These last two postseasons, ABC13 talked a lot about the Maton children. This regular season, Phil and his wife Katelynn did plenty for kiddos in our area.

The couple launched a new initiative through the Astros Foundation called Maton Mondays. For every Monday home game, the Maton's hosted children, who are battling illnesses and treated them to a shopping spree at the Astros Team Store.

