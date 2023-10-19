Everything is bigger in Texas, including the ballparks. ABC13's Pooja Lodhia sizes up the competition between the two American League teams fighting it out for a pennant.

ALCS 2023: Astros-Rangers series allows fans to size up Houston and north Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans made the trip up Interstate 45 for Wednesday's big Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, hoping to turn around what has been a disappointing series so far.

The ALCS marks the first time the two Texas teams have faced off in the postseason.

ABC13 stopped by popular taco spots in Houston and Dallas.

"It's been great. It's been, I guess, like we say here, 'popping off,' you know? Everybody's having fun, partying, and enjoying the games," Gloria Gaytan, the manager of popular Dallas taco spot Taqueria El Si Hay, said. "Sorry, not sorry, but definitely Texas is going to take it."

"It's always been Houston and Dallas," a customer at Houston's Brothers Taco House said. "Even when I was in college, Houston and Dallas."

Eyewitness News also put the two stadiums to the test.

Minute Maid Park holds 40,963 fans, with a total square footage of 1.2 million square feet.

Globe Life Field is a little bigger at 1.8 million square feet. It holds 40,300 fans.

Globe Life is Major League Baseball's newest stadium at just 3 years old, while Minute Maid has been juicing up downtown Houston for 23 years.

Both stadiums have retractable roofs.

The average cost for a non-playoff ticket at Minute Maid Park this year was $59. At Globe Life, that cost is $39.

The Astros formed in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s. The Rangers showed up 10 years later, when the then-Washington Senators moved to Arlington.

The Astros have won two World Series titles, clinching in Los Angeles and in their home field.

As for the Rangers, the number of titles is zero.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

