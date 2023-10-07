Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa sets foot back in Minute Maid Park as he faces his former team for a chance at a World Series.

Carlos Correa seeks new memories as he plays former team in Houston: 'We're here in this moment'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Carlos Correa left Houston to sign with the Minnesota Twins following the 2021 season, he knew - after seven years playing for the team - he wasn't done with the Astros.

"When I signed with Minnesota, I knew that for us to get to a World Series at some point, we would have to beat the Astros," Correa told reporters Friday prior to his team's American League Division Series vs. the Astros. "We're here right now in this moment."

Some of the most memorable moments in Astros playoff history have featured Correa. Now, he's on the other side - trying to keep his former teammates from cementing a dynasty.

"We've just got to be careful with him," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said of Correa. "We know he likes to play in big games and come out clutch, but we've got to find a way to stop him."

"It's pretty cool to meet up with him," current Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena said of his team's former shortstop. "The goal is to win every game - it doesn't matter who we're facing."

Astros manager Dusty Baker admits Correa is not only one of his favorite players, but one of his wife's favorite - and family matters, Except, apparently, when wins or losses are on the line.

"They're the opposition," Baker said of Correa and the Twins. "I mean, personally - I don't care if my brother or my Mama or my Daddy, anybody is on the other side. If they're on the other side, when the game time starts - they're the opposition. After the game, we can go do our thing."

There's been little to no communication between Correa and his former teammates leading up to the AL Division Series. But Houston fans haven't been as silent.

"I went to eat last night, and all the Astros fans are wishing me good luck," Correa revealed. I'm like, 'Are you sure you want to wish me good luck?'"

