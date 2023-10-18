Astros closer, N. Texas native Ryan Pressly admits to rooting on Rangers as ALCS heads to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two games in, the American League Championship Series is going the wrong way for the Astros. Yet, the 'Stros say they're in the right spot with the best-of-seven shifting to Arlington.

"We feel very comfortable here as a team," Astros catcher Martin Maldonado said on Tuesday. "I think we're in the right stadium to make a comeback."

The Astros need to win at least two games at Globe Life Field this week, or else their playoff run is over. And they certainly know how to win at this venue. During the regular season, the 'Stros played seven games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, and they were victorious in six of them.

"We hit really well here," outfielder Chas McCormick admitted. "We have to take that into the next couple games and believe in ourselves, and I know we do. We're a great team."

SEE ALSO: Astros try to become 15th MLB club to win best-of-7 series after 0-2 hole

The 'Stros feel at home in this venue. This area truly is home for the team's closer.

Ryan Pressly was born in Dallas and grew up just a few miles from Arlington. He was asked how many tickets he's been asked to provide for family and friends.

"I have no idea," the pitcher nicknamed "America's Closer" admitted. "You have to ask my wife. She's the one handling all that. Her phone has been blowing up."

And now, we're part of that problem.

Via Zoom from the home she and Ryan own in north Texas, ABC13 followed his lead and asked Kat Pressly what the ticket situation is like for this week's games in Arlington.

"I don't even know the final number right now. It keeps changing," Kat Pressly revealed. "But I think I'm getting probably 25 or so tickets per game."

These ALCS games in north Texas are not just a homecoming for Ryan Pressly, who admits he grew up a Rangers fan, but Kat has Dallas ties, too. The couple met while she was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

"As soon as I realized it was these two teams, I knew this was a huge, big deal," she shared.

"The only time I got to experience the ALCS when the Rangers were in (was) when I was up in the stands in - I think - it was 2010," Ryan Pressly recalled. "To be able to do it against the Rangers in the same kind of situation is going to be pretty fun for me."

The Astros said they're comfortable despite being in a 0-2 ALCS hole. And if any of these road games come down to Ryan Pressly pitching, he'll certainly feel right at home.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Meet the Houston-area native pitching for Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 2

ALCS Lone Star showdown has Texas house divided

Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy: ALCS managers face off with chance to add another title on the line

MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud