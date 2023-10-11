MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

The Gallery Furniture owner and Houston icon accused Mattress Firm, a major MLB sponsor, of "sniping at competitors." Now, MLB is explaining why the decision was made.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Houston icon got Astos fans talking on social media last week when he said he was denied an opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday's Astros game.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale blamed Mattress Firm when he wasn't allowed to throw the first pitch before Game 1 of the Astros-Twins American League Division Series.

Now, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Mattress Firm is denying any involvement in first pitch decisions.

Mattress Firm is Major League Baseball's "official sleep wellness partner."

"Promotional opportunities, like sponsor first pitches, during the postseason are reserved for national partners," MLB's chief revenue officer Noah Garden said in a statement to the Chronicle. "As a result, MLB independently requested a change to the first pitch. Mattress Firm was not involved in that decision and did not ask for the communication between MLB and the club."

McIngvale, the founder of Gallery Furniture, is known to bet large sums of money on the Astros to win the World Series. He has historically also hosted promotions at his furniture store that offer customers their money back if the Astros win big.

On Saturday, he posted a video on social media, blaming Mattress Firm for the change of plans.

"I got a call from the Astros a couple of minutes ago, saying that Mattress Firm is a national sponsor of Major League Baseball. Which is fine. Good for them. And they said that they weren't going to let me throw out the first pitch," McIngvale said in the social media video. "Last year, during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, I was scheduled to be a judge of the police dog competition... Mattress Firm is a sponsor of the rodeo, too, and they said, 'No, you can't judge the dog show.' Really?"

"My message to Mattress Firm is there's plenty of business out there for all of us," McIngvale continued. "What we need to do is promote bedding, promote a better night's sleep, and not snipe at our competitors."

"While we love being the Official Sleep Partner of Major League Baseball, we don't determine who throws out the first pitch," Mattrress Firm said in a statement during the game. "We're here to help Astros fans crush their sleep, not their dreams. Go 'Stros!"

The Astros declined to comment on the situation.