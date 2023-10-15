Houston Astros Game 1 vs. Texas Rangers 4-2 in American League Championship Series openers

The managers of this year's ALCS - Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy - have seen and done everything there is in baseball.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's get down to Texas business, shall we?

When baseball observers say this Houston Astros-Texas Rangers playoff series is long awaited, you have to consider all the time that passed before getting to this point.

Of course, the Astros and the Rangers entered Major League Baseball a year apart from each, with the Rangers getting the headstart in 1961. And they were worlds apart in different leagues.

Unless both teams ran hot toward a World Series, a Houston vs. Texas showdown was nearly impossible.

Sure, interleague play beginning in 1997 would help build a sporadic rivalry in the regular season, but the Astros' realignment to the American League West in 2013 produced hope of bitter clashes in October.

Both teams had lean seasons in the couple years after the realignment.

But, now, on Oct. 15, 2023, the baseball world has not just any all-Texas playoff series, but one with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Enough with the preamble. Here is a look at the opening game ahead, which starts at 7:15 p.m.

Verlander vs. Montgomery

Houston enters the 2023 American League Championship Series with a good sample size to produce this record: the Astros are 4-2 in ALCS Game 1s.

The AL West champs' Game 1 starting pitcher, Justin Verlander, has his own history with ALCS Game 1s, going 1-1. In a freaky occurrence, his first-ever start in the championship series opener was in a loss against the Texas Rangers when he pitched for Detroit in 2011.

In the year 2023, though, Verlander has come up clutch in his last three starts, going back to his eight-inning, must-win gem in Seattle on Sept. 25.

Verlander's Game 1 counterpart is Jordan Montgomery, who started the season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 6-foot-6 left hander has a respectable 3.68 career ERA, but he too has come up big for Texas as of late.

Montgomery pitched a seven-inning gem in the AL Wild-Card series. He also has some history with the Astros despite this being his first ever meeting against Houston as a Ranger.

Jose Abreu, Jose Altuve, and Alex Bregman are the only active Astros with double-digit at-bats against Montgomery, with Abreu registering the most hits out of the current lineup at four.

But this next fact may stun you. The only Astro to hit not just one home run but two against Montgomery is Martin Maldonado. Yes, the nine-hole hitter in all the lineups he's played in.

"Machete" had a multi-homer game on June 21, 2017, as a member of the Angels, with the first dinger off of Montgomery, who was a rookie with the New York Yankees.

The other time was this past season on June 27, 2023. Maldonado went solo on Montgomery when the Astros faced his Cardinals.

So, yes, 'Stros fans. There is a hitting threat in the lineup, and it's from the man who the fanbase isn't so kind to, at least from looking at Astros fans' social media.

2023 ALCS schedule, Astros vs. Rangers, best of seven games

Game 1 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:15 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:15 p.m. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m. Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

