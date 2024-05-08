Suspect killed in shooting involving officer at Woody's Bar in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man whom Galveston Police Department officers shot and killed at a beachfront bar in the island's West End may have illegally entered a home minutes prior, authorities said.

GPD said officers opened fire at Woody's Bar in the 11000 block of Termini-San Luis Pass Road, or FM 3005, at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

About 15 minutes earlier, police said officers received a report of a man entering a home on the island's East End. Police got a description of the suspect and later located him at Woody's.

When officers arrived at the bar, police said they determined the suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect ignored demands to put down his weapon when shots were fired by him and the officers.

The man died at the scene, and no officers were injured, the police said.

Doug Balli, chief of Galveston police, elaborated on what unfolded, saying that the resident at the East End home told them the suspect entered without permission. That neighbor provided officers with the description.

At the bar, Balli said officers approached the suspect, and "at some point, the suspect had a weapon, some sort of struggle ensued, and the officers shot the suspect."

Balli confirmed body camera footage was recorded of the shooting.

Police don't know why the suspect entered the home.

The Texas Rangers and the Galveston CountySheriff'sOffice Criminal Investigations Team are investigating.