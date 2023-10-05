Beef over banana pudding? That was one thing an Astros beat reporter put out to the world at one point of the season. It turns out, that dessert had Dusty Baker coming back for more.

Astros manager Dusty Baker still making weekly visits to This Is It Soul Food after pudding flap

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Craig Joseph spent decades working as a firefighter. Now, as CEO of This Is It Soul Food, Joseph has found himself in the middle of a bit of a firestorm.

"I was excited about the fact he dropped the name," Joseph told ABC13 on Wednesday. "And then, he talked about the banana pudding."

Last month in The Athletic, Chandler Rome reported outfielder Chas McCormick's weight has become a talking point for Astros manager Dusty Baker and could be a reason No. 20 started just 14 games in center field during August and September.

When asked about the story, Baker not only denied having an issue with McCormick's weight - but said:

As far as his weight is concerned, if I had something against his weight - and you can ask him - I wouldn't bring him banana pudding once a week. I stopped by This Is It and get him banana pudding ... if I was concerned about a guy's weight I would not bring a guy banana pudding or maybe I helped contribute to that.

Eyewitness Sports stopped by the H-Town staple to see if that back-and-forth still has Baker coming back.

"He's still coming in to pick it up," Joseph said of the manager's trips to This Is It. "I think it's baseball superstition, maybe. He may get at least eight to 10 orders of food on each trip. He'll get assorted cakes, banana pudding, peach cobbler. So he's taking it to a lot of guys in the clubhouse."

Joseph said he's even had Astros fans come to order the banana pudding by doing the famous Chas Chomp.

"They came in and asked for the banana pudding because they heard the article, and one guy did the chomp," Joseph shared. "I knew then they knew what was going on - true baseball fans."

The story's been written, so there's no crying over spilled milk. Instead, Joseph will get some more milk and make banana pudding.

"Plenty more - just waiting on everybody to come and get it," he said.

