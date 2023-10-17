ALCS Lone Star showdown has Texas house divided

Astros vs. Rangers: The heated state rivalry is nothing new for the Wei family

KELLER, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston Astros take on Texas Rangers, the heated rivalry is nothing new for husband and wife Matt and Lori Wei.

"There's trash talking all the time, even when the Rangers aren't good," Matt said.

They live in Keller, but for Lori Houston is home. She was raised going to Astrodome games and Matt's obsession with the Rangers started when he moved to north Texas as a child.

The passion for their teams are also split among their two youngest children.

"Preston keeps saying go Rangers and Molly is all mom," Lori said. "So we have a house divided."

It's a friendly rivalry, but one will have to pay up. The loser of the series will have to wear the other team's gear.

Matt said, "I have plenty of Rangers gear for her to wear."

Lori replied, "I'm thoroughly going to enjoy shopping for an Astros jersey for him after all this."

Whatever the outcome, the Wei's say their divided house can never be defeated.

"There's a fun rivalry there, but to see my husband happy over seeing his team being successful means a lot, but you know I'll be comforting him when he loses,"

The Wei's are planning to attend game four of ALCS in Arlington.