Astros get ready to face off against Texas Rangers for Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros get a chance to even up the American League Championship Series on Monday.

Sunday's Game 1 did not turn out like Astros fans wanted, but this is a seven-game series, and Game 2 is our chance to get back in the win column.

The matchup starts at 3:30 p.m., and ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling will be live inside Minute Maid Park with all you need to know if you are heading to the game.

First things first: wear orange. If you don't have any orange Astros gear, you are in luck because the team store is open with all sorts of Astros T-shirts and hats.

Game 2 will see the Astros Street Festival for game day ticket holders. That opens at 12:30 p.m. and will have food, games, and plenty of things to do on Crawford Street. So, if you have a Game 2 ticket, come to the street party!

When you get inside the stadium, be sure to grab a fresh rally towel, and don't be afraid to swing it like crazy throughout the game.

Some of you may have been a little lax on the rally towel for Sunday night's game, and we see how that turned out.

Be sure to get in your seat early because Clay Walker will be singing the National Anthem, and Framber Valdez will be the starting pitcher.

ABC13 asked Astros fans what they think about the fact that this is an All-Texas ALCS game, and there is no doubt that the rivalry between Houston and Dallas is burning bright.

"I think it's great for Texas," Ben Guttenberger said. "I think it's great for the rivalry, great for the fans, but we have to root for our home team. Go Astros!"

"I don't really like Dallas at all. I'm not a Dallas fan. I hate the Cowgirls. I hate the Rangers. But I am happy that we are going to keep it in Texas," Yousef Motan said.

"I love it. It's like a Texas showdown. It's like the cowboys fighting in the wild west, countdown backwards, and pull their guns out," Moises Cisneros said.

"I love Texas. Texas is awesome, so that's a cool thing - all Texas teams," Janay Palarca said.

There is no doubt the all-Texas aspect is good for the state.

2023 ALCS schedule, Astros vs. Rangers, best of seven games

Game 1 : Astros 0, Rangers 2.

: Astros 0, Rangers 2. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m. Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

