The managers of this year's ALCS - Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy - have seen and done everything there is in baseball.

Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy: ALCS managers face off with chance to add another title on the line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros manager Dusty Baker is looking forward to the American League Championship Series and the matchup against Bruce Bochy and the Rangers.

"It should be a heck of a series," Baker said.

Fresh off the Astros' AL Division Series win over Minnesota, the reigning World Series champions will face a Rangers team that's unbeaten so far in the 2023 postseason.

Bochy's respect for Baker is obvious.

"He's done a tremendous job. I have so much respect for him," Bochy said.

Both Baker and Bochy rank among the most accomplished managers of all time with more than 2,000 career wins.

Bochy led his teams to three World Series titles - all with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Baker won his first championship as a manager with the Astros last season.

The 68-year-old Bochy is clearly enjoying the ride with Texas. Like Baker, he came out of retirement to take over a Rangers team that hadn't tasted postseason success since 2011.

"It's kind of come full circle again here with this series. I look forward to it. It's gonna be a great series. Exciting," Bochy said earlier this week.

The 74-year-old Astros manager also relishes the matchup. Baker's Cincinnati Reds lost to Bochy's Giants in the 2012 playoffs.

"Now me and Bochy need to battle. I know him and he knows me," Baker said.

He added that he likes how his team is set up for the highly anticipated series that starts Sunday with Game 1, pointing out that both teams are rested in our "(bullpens) and in our starting rotations, so it should be a heck of a series."

Bochy added that he and Baker both like wine and enjoy hunting and fishing. But the edge from their playing careers is clear cut.

"The biggest difference is (Baker) was a good hitter," Bochy admitted.

2023 ALCS schedule, Astros vs. Rangers, best of seven games

Game 1 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m. Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

