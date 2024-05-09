Cleveland police sergeant was bitten on hand while corralling alligator, department says

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A police sergeant in flood-ravaged Cleveland faced the scales of justice, and it bit him right in the hand.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Sgt. David Edwards was among officers and deputies who tried to remove a stray alligator from the State Highway 105 bypass west of U.S. 59 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Edwards tried to put the reptile in a noose to move it from the road when it bit the sergeant in the hand.

Edwards fell, leaving him with a broken hand and scratches and lacerations on his arm, police said.

Edwards needed surgery and is on the road to recovery.

Police noted they contacted Texas Game Wardens for support but believed they were tied up with flood-related activities.

Meanwhile, the alligator attack left authorities choosing its fate. Cleveland police said it had to be put down and disposed of.

Cleveland was among the communities affected by rising water levels from the East Fork of the San Jacinto River. The police department said calls about alligators out of their usual habitat increased due to the flooding.