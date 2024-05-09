SWAT team arrests murder suspect after standoff outside apartment in W. Harris Co., deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT team arrested a murder suspect after he barricaded himself in a west Harris County apartment complex on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted about the SWAT scene on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an investigation from earlier this week led investigators to an apartment at 2031 Westborough, near North Fry and Saums Road in Katy.

The man, who was wanted for murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer, barricaded himself inside one of the units but was later arrested without incident.

Gonzalez identified the suspect as Tilford Anthony Joseph but didn't elaborate on the crime he's wanted for. However, ABC13 learned Joseph is the suspect in the deadly shooting of a woman outside of gas station near the Texas Medical Center.

