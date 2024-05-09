Alvin ISD staffer accused of indecency, improper relationship with elementary school student

An employee at Alvin ISD's E.C. Mason Elementary faces two felony charges involving allegations of improper behavior with a student, records show.

An employee at Alvin ISD's E.C. Mason Elementary faces two felony charges involving allegations of improper behavior with a student, records show.

An employee at Alvin ISD's E.C. Mason Elementary faces two felony charges involving allegations of improper behavior with a student, records show.

An employee at Alvin ISD's E.C. Mason Elementary faces two felony charges involving allegations of improper behavior with a student, records show.

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin ISD elementary school employee was booked into the Brazoria County Jail after the district said he engaged in "inappropriate behavior" with a student.

Chason Bailey, who parents said worked with special needs students at E.C. Mason Elementary, is charged with child indecency and improper relationship between educator and student.

The misconduct allegedly took place on April 9, but parents said they only learned about the news in an email from the district sent on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's really, really upsetting to know that these kids were put in danger (and) that the parents weren't notified that that happened," Brenna Webb, whose 6-year-old daughter attends the school, said.

In its email to parents, the district said it notified the victim's parents when the incident occurred but couldn't tell others because of the ongoing police investigation.

"I feel like it should have been stated, 'Hey, there's an active investigation going on. We're looking into it,'" Webb said.

The district said Bailey was removed from campus as soon as the allegations were learned. He resigned shortly after the Alvin ISD Police Department began investigating.

Bailey was arrested on Tuesday after a Brazoria County grand jury indicted him.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.