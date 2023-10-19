ALCS 2023: Creed members don Rangers gear at Game 3 amid ground-swell for band's hit

The Astros and their fans inside Globe Life Field were unwilling listeners of a singalong of the band's hit, "Higher," on Wednesday night. So, how did this fascination begin?

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The American League Championship Series is tightening up, bringing us to the point in the playoffs when superstitions and traditions start to really take hold.

That being said, the Texas Rangers brought in some special guests for Game 3 at Globe Life Field.

In case you were wondering, those guests did not take the Rangers higher.

Yep, it was the famous rock band Creed.

Rangers players have been blasting the band in the clubhouse recently, turning the band's much-maligned music into a sort of soundtrack to this year's season.

It's the opposite of the Bun B and Paul Wall we're used to at Astros games.

"I was just floored and excited that the music after all these years is still connecting with people," Scott Stapp, the frontman of the band, said.

"I got like 35 messages on my phone, just everybody saying, 'Are you seeing this, are you seeing this?' By the fifth time, I'm like, 'Yes, I'm seeing it.' I got it all day long and it's just been blowing us away," Mark Temonti, Creed's guitarist and vocalist, said.

The band even held a press conference while the Rangers were losing the game Wednesday.

They joked about supporting the Rangers.

"Are we in the trust tree here?" bassist Brian Marshall asked with a smile, before another member yelled out, "Yes, we are Rangers fans!"

That hurts, coming from a band so hated that its own fans sued after a famously bad show in 2003.

In 2009, tickets at one Alabama concert dropped down to 75 cents apiece.

Poll after poll lists Creed as one of the worst bands of all time, putting the band in razor-thin competition for last place with Canadian rock band, Nickelback.

Coming from an Astros fan base that knows what it's like to be hated, we forgive you, Creed.

And we hope you'll forgive us.

"We're fans of anyone who supports us, we support them," Stapp said. "And even people who don't support us, we love them."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.