ALDS Astros vs. Twins: Houston to play its coldest game of '23 since last facing Minnesota in April

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) -- The Astros may have lost Game 2 of the American League Division Series, but they have not lost their belief as the best-of-five series shifts to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4.

"I say the confidence of the team is still really high," Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña said on Monday after a workout at Target Field. "This team knows how to play in the playoffs. These guys have been here for what seems like forever."

"It's all about Game 3," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman added. "We've got to go and play well. It's the biggest game of the season."

Despite the high stakes, the Astros will try to keep their cool in the cold. Game 3 of the ALDS, played in Minneapolis, is expected to be the Astros' coldest game since April, when they last visited Minnesota. And with the 3:07 p.m. CT start time on what's forecast to be a sun-splashed day, the Astros are expecting another curveball from Mother Nature.

SEE ALSO: Astros' pioneering front-office exec reportedly departs amid ALDS run

"The shadows are a factor," Houston manager Dusty Baker admitted about playing an afternoon game. "They're always a factor, especially when you're playing fall baseball."

So, what's the deal with the shadows at Target Field? You see, while the game is being played in the afternoon sunlight, the hitter's backdrop will be lit up by bright sunshine. However, as the sun sets, the pitcher will be throwing from shadows, making it incredibly difficult at times for batters to pick up the spin of the baseball.

"With the shadows, you really can't usually pick up the breaking ball," Baker noted. "The sun doesn't help, and the lights don't help."

"I always say, 'What's the same on both sides is no advantage,'" Peña said about the shadows expected to be a factor in Tuesday's Game 3. "They have to deal with it. We have to deal with it. No excuses."

"You've got to execute," Bregman simply said. "It's the playoffs. Nobody feels bad. You get the job done."

The 'Stros arrive in Minnesota with no lack of confidence - and no excuses.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud