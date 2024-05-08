13 Alert Traffic: I-610 North Loop reopens 12 hours after deadly crash involving big rig's lost load

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wreck involving a truck on the westbound lanes of the I-610 North Loop at Homestead caused officials to shut down all main lanes in both directions, causing major traffic delays on Wednesday.

One person died as a result.

An investigation got underway for the crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle. The concrete barrier in the center of the freeway suffered damage as well.

According to a call to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at about 3:10 p.m.

HPD said the big rig, which was hauling a bulldozer, collided with a person in a small Mazda who was trying to switch lanes.

The collision caused the big rig driver to lose control and, ultimately, the bulldozer unattached from its trailer.

The bulldozer then tumbled into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes and struck two cars. Houston Fire Department officials initially said two patients were transported from the scene. The driver in one of the cars was pronounced dead, police said.

All traffic was being forced off the road, and the backups were considerable. By Thursday morning, the freeway had reopened.

