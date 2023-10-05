Astros vs. Twins in ALDS matchup this weekend to feature returns of Correa, Vazquez

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark your calendars, Astros fans! The times for American League Division Series Games 1 through 3 are out.

The Astros' first postseason series will pit them against an old friend: the Minnesota Twins.

The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 will be at 7:03 p.m. Sunday, also at Minute Maid Park. Then, for Game 3, the Astros will travel to Minnesota for a 3:07 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.

The team will face former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Twins, who had not won a playoff game since 2004, swept their best-of-three wild-card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, advancing with a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

"We are going to go to Houston. Obviously, they have a great team out there, and we're going to play our best baseball. This feels really good," Correa said.

Former Astros catcher Christian Vazquez also plays for the Twins.

The division series is a best out of five games.

