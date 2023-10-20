ALCS Game 5: Astros close road portion of series with Verlander starting mid-afternoon showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' high-stakes road trip in the American League Championship Series is set to wind down Friday afternoon.

The 'Stros and the Texas Rangers go back to their Game 1 starting pitchers - Justin Verlander and Jordan Montgomery. But after four games, the series that will determine one-half of the World Series shifted since Houston dropped the series opener.

Houston turned a 0-2 ALCS into a best of three after winning a second-straight game Thursday in Arlington.

JV put up six and two-thirds innings of quality baseball despite allowing two runs. Unfortunately, Houston's offense couldn't break through Montgomery and three Texas relievers.

Things may be different, though, after the 4:07 p.m. first pitch.

Verlander already owns a win this season in Arlington. On Sept. 6, he pitched seven innings and held Texas to four hits and two runs in a 12-3 blowout.

MMP open for Game 5 watch party

You can claim a voucher for the Game 5 watch party at Minute Maid Park for $2 on the 'Stros website.

Game 5 is on Friday, and the watch party begins at 2 p.m. for a 4:07 p.m. first pitch.

The ballpark won't allow more fans 90 minutes after the first pitch.

Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.

2023 ALCS schedule and results: Series tied 2-2

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, celebrates after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim kneels behind home plate on Oct. 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Game 1 : Rangers 2, Astros 0

: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2 : Rangers 5, Astros 4

: Rangers 5, Astros 4 Game 3 : Astros 8, Rangers 4

: Astros 8, Rangers 4 Game 4 : Astros 10, Rangers 3

: Astros 10, Rangers 3 Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m. Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m. Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

All times are Central Time.

