ALCS Game 5: Astros close road portion of series with Verlander starting mid-afternoon showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' high-stakes road trip in the American League Championship Series is set to wind down Friday afternoon.
The 'Stros and the Texas Rangers go back to their Game 1 starting pitchers - Justin Verlander and Jordan Montgomery. But after four games, the series that will determine one-half of the World Series shifted since Houston dropped the series opener.
Houston turned a 0-2 ALCS into a best of three after winning a second-straight game Thursday in Arlington.
JV put up six and two-thirds innings of quality baseball despite allowing two runs. Unfortunately, Houston's offense couldn't break through Montgomery and three Texas relievers.
Things may be different, though, after the 4:07 p.m. first pitch.
Verlander already owns a win this season in Arlington. On Sept. 6, he pitched seven innings and held Texas to four hits and two runs in a 12-3 blowout.
MMP open for Game 5 watch party
You can claim a voucher for the Game 5 watch party at Minute Maid Park for $2 on the 'Stros website.
Game 5 is on Friday, and the watch party begins at 2 p.m. for a 4:07 p.m. first pitch.
The ballpark won't allow more fans 90 minutes after the first pitch.
Proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation.
2023 ALCS schedule and results: Series tied 2-2
- Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0
- Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4
- Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 4
- Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3
- Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m.
- Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*
* - if necessary
All times are Central Time.
