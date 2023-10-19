ALCS Game 4: Astros send Jose Urquidy to mound as Rangers likely enlist bullpen arms

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve combined to earn 23 hits in 72 at-bats all-time against Texas' opener, Andrew Heaney.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are indeed the road warriors.

With the pressure of an 0-2 hole hanging over them in Game 3, the playoff-tested team, like the protagonist in the post-apocalyptic Mad Max saga, entered the metaphorical "Thunderdome" of Arlington's Globe Life Field, swung blow for blow with the feisty Texas Rangers, and squeaked out a win.

What the 'Stros earned was much-needed momentum entering Thursday evening's Game 4 clash, which will now be played with the 3-year-old ballpark's roof open. (Do we call this a "Thunder-coliseum"?)

Game 4 is set for a 7:03 p.m. first-pitch.

ABC13 Sports is giving you a preview of another must-win for the Astros, this time, though, fresh off a victory.

Astros likely facing a Rangers bullpen game

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

The legendary managers of both teams know what challenge they have before them in Game 4.

For Dusty Baker, he's trying to put his Astros team in position to snatch another road victory, and his belief will be in starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, whom the Houston dugout leader had full confidence in during the Mexican right-hander's last outing on Oct. 11 in Minnesota.

Baseball observers noted Baker kept Urquidy for five and two-thirds innings in the AL Division Series clincher despite his pitcher being rocked with homers early and late into his start.

Urquidy's opposition in that game was slew of bullpen arms that had a solid game but couldn't overcome a hot-hitting Jose Abreu.

Astros fans are hoping of another advantageous night when Houston's batters face a slew of the Rangers' bullpen hurlers.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy will lean on left-handed reliever Andrew Heaney to open Game 4, which likely means the pitcher may throw in the first two or three innings before giving way to the next arm.

Heaney was the opener in the Rangers' ALDS Game 1 win against Baltimore, which was a close 3-2 contest that featured six Texas pitchers. He faced 14 batters in three and two-thirds innings before exiting.

Houston's key is to get at Heaney from the jump. The Astros hung five runs on Game 3 starter Max Scherzer, including a solo home run to Jose Altuve, before the former Cy Young Award winner left. So, Urquidy and the Astros bullpen would appreciate the run support.

For what it's worth, Altuve and Alex Bregman own the most at-bats among the current Astros lineup against Heaney, which combined is 72. They've been able to register 33 combined hits when they faced the Oklahoma City native all-time.

The Astro with the next-most at-bats, Abreu, has the most home runs and runs batted in against Heaney at four and nine, respectively.

MMP open for Game 4 watch party

The Juice Box is cracked open for 'Stros fans on Wednesday night, given the limited availability of the channel on which Game 4 will air.

You can claim a $2 voucher for the Game 4 watch party on the 'Stros website. The event begins at 5 p.m., and guests won't be allowed to enter the ballpark until 90 minutes after first-pitch.

Game 5 vouchers are also available for Game 5 on Friday, which begins at 2 p.m. for a 4:07 p.m. first-pitch.

2023 ALCS schedule and results, Texas leads 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, celebrates after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim kneels behind home plate on Oct. 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Game 1 : Rangers 2, Astros 0

: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2 : Rangers 5, Astros 4

: Rangers 5, Astros 4 Game 3 : Astros 8, Rangers 4

: Astros 8, Rangers 4 Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m. Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

All times are Central Time.

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Is the Lone Star State's better MLB ballpark in Houston or Arlington?

Why Astros, closer Pressly feel comfortable in ALCS despite 0-2 hole

Meet the Houston-area native pitching for Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 2

ALCS Lone Star showdown has Texas house divided

Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy: ALCS managers face off with chance to add another title on the line

MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud