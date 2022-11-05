Mattress Mack to throw World Series Game 6 first pitch during busy weekend in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Take a walk through downtown Houston, you'll see a lot of blue and orange and hear a lot about how good this 'Stros team is.
"(Chas) McCormick's catch, that made me jump off the couch," fan Alehia Ovideo said.
"Pitching last night was outstanding. Glad to see (Justin Verlander) got his first win. It's been great," Ben Bosco, an Astros season ticket holder, said.
Game 6 is at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night . First pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. The street fest starts at 4 p.m.
The team has already revealed that Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is throwing the ceremonial first pitch and George Strait will make the "play ball" call.
Some fans are already imaging the win.
"Oh, man. I'll have butterflies all in my stomach. I'll be excited and everything, especially it being here at home," Jacob Luna, a longtime Astros fan, said.
There's also another activity this weekend just down the street.
"The Astros have brought back the World Series to Houston, and not only that, but right next door at the George R. Brown (Convention Center), we have one of our signature annual events that come back: the quilt festival," Jennie Bui-McCoy, of Houston First Corporation, said.
The International Quilt Festival is also downtown this weekend, which brings in about 40,000 people.
"It's crazy. It's been fun, though," Susan Shiero and Carol Sackett, who are both visiting Houston from Florida for the quilting extravaganza, said.
Did they imagine they were going to be in the middle of all of these World Series festivities? No, but they say they're loving their time in H-Town!
The Houston First Corporation says it's tough to estimate really how many people will be downtown this weekend.
Houston police said they have safety plans in place. There will be extra officers - some in uniform, some in plain clothes - throughout downtown this weekend.
For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.